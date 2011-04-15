Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pretty mixed race model in white summer dress posing in park outdoors. Elegant young brunette woman holding her hair and looking away. Beauty and fashion concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4892 × 3266 pixels • 16.3 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG