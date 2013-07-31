Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
pretty little Armenian girl helps with baking for Easter on veranda on sunny spring day decorated with flowers and Easter decor, eggs, cake and willow branches, Easter family celebration
Little boy with gift box near Christmas tree on Christmas eve at home. Young kid in light bedroom with winter decoration. Happy family at home. Christmas New Year december time for celebration concept
Beautiful brunette woman in yellow sweater and gray apron coloring easter eggs blue in the kitchen
little girl 2 - 4 years in a red dress draws intently the pictures on the eggs with watercolors . at the head of the child ears of a rabbit preparing for Easter
Little happy girl in a white fur coat, gloves and a santa hat is thinks and writes a letter to Santa Claus on the background of a Christmas house outdoors. Happy new year and Merry christmas!
Woman at home. Chocolate cake.
Little baby girl, 4 years old, holding chopsticks learning to use it to pick food from a hot pot
Asian girl with smartphone with group of friends behind

See more

617341142

See more

617341142

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125415432

Item ID: 2125415432

pretty little Armenian girl helps with baking for Easter on veranda on sunny spring day decorated with flowers and Easter decor, eggs, cake and willow branches, Easter family celebration

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3750 × 2501 pixels • 12.5 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KlavdiyaV

KlavdiyaV