Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pretty female healthcare worker in blue uniform and protective mask standing in medical office with x-ray equipment on background
Woman paramedic putting on mask
Professional medical doctors working in emergency medicine. Portrait of the surgeon and the nurse in protective masks performing surgical operation.
doctor woman with a stethoscope sits at his desk with a pen in his hand.
Handsome surgeon in surgical wear is looking at camera, standing with crossed arms in a modern operating room
the surgeon and his assistant in the operating room look at the monitor, performing a laparoscopic operation.
young confident and successful Asian Korean medicine doctor woman in hospital scrubs and mask posing isolated at clinic patient bed in medical health care as corporate physician portrait
Vaccination against coronavirus. Female doctor holding a stethoscope, copy space. Medicine concept.

See more

1902868312

See more

1902868312

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133150371

Item ID: 2133150371

Pretty female healthcare worker in blue uniform and protective mask standing in medical office with x-ray equipment on background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5937 × 3958 pixels • 19.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster