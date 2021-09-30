Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099252794
Pretty customer in leopard scarf and mask collects packages of plastic hangers to organize dressing room space in utility department. Organization of storage. Concept of order in house.
t
By tativophotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
boutiquebusinessbuyingchoosingcity lifecity storeclosetclothingcoat hangercold temperatureconsumerismcovid-19customerdepartment storedomestic lifedomestic roomemptyessential servicesfemaleshandhanginghygieneindoorslarge group of objectslifestylelookingmarket - retail spacemaskmerchandisenew normalnew normal - conceptone personorganizationpandemicpeoplepersonal accessorypreparationpreventionprotective face maskrackreopeningretailretail placesafetyshoppingsocial distancingstorewhite peoplewomen
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist