Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Present with blank gift tag and black bow close up. Gift boxes wrapped in Striped and chevron geometric paper near black and white decor. Christmas, New Year, Birthday, Anniversary label mockup
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134863021

Item ID: 2134863021

Present with blank gift tag and black bow close up. Gift boxes wrapped in Striped and chevron geometric paper near black and white decor. Christmas, New Year, Birthday, Anniversary label mockup

Formats

  • 4371 × 5464 pixels • 14.6 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katrinshine

Katrinshine