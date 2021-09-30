Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084471125
preschooler learning to count playing wooden figures toy with numbers. Concept of preschool education, leisure time, developing of the child, preparation for school, brain exercise, fine motor skills.
A
By AljaN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
at homebrain exercisechildchild playingchildhoodclose up of handconceptcountcounting gamecounting numberscreativitydeskdevelopingeducationeducationalfine motor skillsfungirlhappyhomeindoor activityjoylearningleisureleisure activitiesleisure timelessonmotor skillsnumbers for kidson the tablepreparation for schoolpreschool educationpreschool kids playingpreschoolerraccoonschoolschool buildingsortingtaskteachingwooden figureswooden tablewooden toy
Similar images
More from this artist