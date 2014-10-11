Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A preschool girl stands with a jug and pours water into a basin. Vintage interior. Decor in the style of a postcard.
morning of the bride. beautiful bride
Beautiful woman bride in white wedding dress in bedroom
one young girl on the bed
one young girl on the bed
Young girl in lingerie in bedroom
Beautiful pregnant girl
beautiful long-haired brunette girl in hot white sweater is wearing hot socks and black skirt in a studio. A Young fashion model is posing on a camera and sincerely smile. A beautiful makeup with

See more

1306713262

See more

1306713262

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126257472

Item ID: 2126257472

A preschool girl stands with a jug and pours water into a basin. Vintage interior. Decor in the style of a postcard.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 5760 pixels • 12.8 × 19.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natalia Kirsanova

Natalia Kirsanova