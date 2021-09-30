Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085892228
Prehistoric stone carved on the slopes of Mount Lulseto in Val Tassaro, Vetto, Reggio Emilia, Italy
42020 Vetto, Province of Reggio Emilia, Italy
D
By D-VISIONS
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientantiquearchaeologyarcheologybackgroundbeautifulcarving stonecarvingscavecivilizationculturedrawingdrawingseraeuropeforestgreenhistoryitalylandscapelulsetolulseto stonemount lulsetomountainmysteriousoldornamentoutdoorpaintedpaintingsparkpetroglyphpetroglyphsprehistoricprehistoryprimitivereggio emiliarockstonestreamsummersurfacetourismtraveltreeunescoval tassarovettowater
Categories: Miscellaneous
Similar images
More from this artist