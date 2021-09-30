Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099542963
A pregnant woman exercising with an elastic band with help of physiotherapist
SPAIN
J
By Jordi Mora
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abdomenactiveactive lifestyleadultassistancebalancebandbellycolor imagecopy spacedomestic lifeelasticequipmentexercisefemalefitnessfront viewgymgymnasticshealthyhelphorizontalindoorlifestylematernitymothermotherhoodphysiotherapistposturepracticingpregnancypregnantprenatalrelaxationrubberrubber bandsportsports equipmentstomachstretchingtrainingtummytwovitalitywellbeingwhite peoplewomanworkoutyoga
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist