Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
pregnant concept. pregnant girl with smile in the arms of her husband is standing indoor in jeans. happy family relationship
young attractive blond girl on sofa
Young pregnant woman in jeans and blouse sitting at home. Beautiful pregnant girl sitting on floor near sofa.
Sexy young woman with big breast. Beautiful body of woman.
Seductive and sexy young brunette is laying on the bed and using her smart phone
Sexual female big buttocks on white bed. Woman backside. Perfect ass. Brown skin.
Portrait of beautiful young woman with makeup in fashion clothes
Beautiful pregnant wife holding hands on belly with helpful husband, future parents lying in park, top view. gentle moments of parenthood concept

See more

512805370

See more

512805370

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128936889

Item ID: 2128936889

pregnant concept. pregnant girl with smile in the arms of her husband is standing indoor in jeans. happy family relationship

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2472 pixels • 6.7 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 809 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 405 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

NASTYA PALEHINA

NASTYA PALEHINA