Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pregnant brunette girl in a black dress with a throat and a man in a T-shirt and jeans on a gray background
man and woman luxury studio sunglasses
Charming couple luxury summer fashion style
Charming couple elegant style luxury love lifestyle model
sexy woman erotic man costume love emotions passion
Beautiful men and women from sunglasses studio luxury charm passion
Beautiful charm couple passion relationship luxury lifestyle
Studio shot of young couple with woman looking up and man looking down

See more

1889625136

See more

1889625136

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132361735

Item ID: 2132361735

Pregnant brunette girl in a black dress with a throat and a man in a T-shirt and jeans on a gray background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3640 × 4853 pixels • 12.1 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Smirnof

Smirnof