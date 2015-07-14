Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pregnant brunette girl in a black dress with a throat and a man in a T-shirt and jeans on a gray background
Black and white fashion studio photo of beautiful couple, embracing each other.
the concept of a healthy lifestyle, the protection of children, shopping - baby in the arms of the mother and father. Woman and man holding a child. Isolated on white background. Copy space
Pregnant girl with her loved husband awaiting a child. Woman holding her belly in the studio. happy pregnancy.
baby on the hands of parents on a white background.
the concept of a healthy lifestyle, the protection of children, shopping - baby in the arms of the mother and father. Woman and man holding a child. Isolated on white background. Copy space
Pregnant woman with her husband
happy young couple looking at each other and smiling

See more

1023064393

See more

1023064393

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132361725

Item ID: 2132361725

Pregnant brunette girl in a black dress with a throat and a man in a T-shirt and jeans on a gray background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Smirnof

Smirnof