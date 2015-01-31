Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pregnant brunette girl in a black dress with a throat and a man in a T-shirt and jeans on a gray background
Studio shot of young couple together against gray background
beautiful african american woman hugging caucasian friend and they looking at camera on white
standing couple in love holding and looking at camera isolated on white
Close up studio portrait of stylish young couple, pretty woman and handsome man looking to the camera, against plain studio background.
Man hugging stylish pregnant wife in coat on grey background
Studio shot of young couple standing together in love
Portrait of young couple in love posing at studio dressed in classic clothes

See more

1007415307

See more

1007415307

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132361723

Item ID: 2132361723

Pregnant brunette girl in a black dress with a throat and a man in a T-shirt and jeans on a gray background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3417 × 5125 pixels • 11.4 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Smirnof

Smirnof