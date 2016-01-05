Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pregnancy test happy. Female hand hold positive pregnant test with silk ribbon on pink background. Medical healthcare gynecological, pregnancy fertility maternity people concept
Young adult woman hands holding pregnancy tests with one stripe and two stripes on light pink table background. Pastel color. Negative and positive result. Closeup. Point of view shot.
Young woman or girl shows positive pregnancy test with two stripes. Pink background. Pregnancy family concept. Horizontal. Top View.
Young woman hand holding pregnancy test with two stripes. Pastel pink color background. Positive result. Closeup. Point of view shot.
Young adult woman hands holding pregnancy tests with one stripe and two stripes on light blue pink table background. Pastel color. Negative and positive result. Closeup. Point of view shot.
Female hands holding a positive pregnancy test with two strips
Pregnancy test in hand on blurred background of living room
Woman measures temperature on gray light background, space for text

See more

1567804243

See more

1567804243

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128970522

Item ID: 2128970522

Pregnancy test happy. Female hand hold positive pregnant test with silk ribbon on pink background. Medical healthcare gynecological, pregnancy fertility maternity people concept

Formats

  • 5667 × 3188 pixels • 18.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MVelishchuk

MVelishchuk