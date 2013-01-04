Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The predominant color in the picture makes the viewer think about global warming, which has become a threat to life on our planet, due to the rise in temperatures, the melting of ice,losing lands.
Formats
3979 × 2046 pixels • 13.3 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 514 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 257 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG