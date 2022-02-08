Images

Pre-columbian megalithic sculpture on display in the Archaeological Museum of San Agustin, Huila, Colombia. Impressive statue carved with volcanic stone.
Fusagasuga, Colombia, February 8 2022 : Monument to the Indian Sutagao, Fusagasuga, Cundinamarca, Colombia.
Neiva, Colombia, December 23 2021 : popular blue bus in the everyday traffic.
San Agustin, Colombia, june 18 2017 : Pre-columbian megalithic sculpture on display in the archaeological museum of San Agustin, Huila, Colombia. Impressive statue carved with volcanic stone.
Neiva, Colombia, December 23 2021 : popular bus in the everyday traffic.
Neiva, Colombia, December 23 2021 : popular buses in the everyday traffic.
Neiva, Colombia, December 23 2021 : closeup of a popular Colombian everyday bus.
Cali, Colombia, June 12 2021 : street scene with a chiva (colored public and very popular vehicle of transport).

2133910417

Item ID: 2133910417

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

