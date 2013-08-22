Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Pre teen boy sits casually on the floor with a book. He is wearing jeans, t-shirt and sneakers and looking up at camera and smiling cheerfully. Shadow under boy.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG