Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pratapgargh,UP,01 24 2022: Cheap fuel.Cow-dung mixed with wheat stray molded as cakes by hand, lying on floor to dry. Later to be used as fuel with wood for cooking and heating. Rural landscape.
Formats
5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG