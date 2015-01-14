Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
PRAGUE - OCTOBER 21: Artist David Cerny has floated a huge purple statue of an extended middle finger down the River Vltava on October 21, 2013 in Prague.
