Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC- OCTOBER 21:The Lennon Wall since the 1980s filled with John Lennon-inspired graffiti and pieces of lyrics from Beatles songs on October 21, 2010 in Prague, Czech Republic
Photo Formats
3606 × 2704 pixels • 12 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG