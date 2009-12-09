Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100891178
prado, bahia, brazil - december 9, 2009: brigade members fight a forest fire in an environmental preservation area in the municipality of Prado.
Prado, BA, 45980-000, Brazil
J
By Joa Souza
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
airair pollutionbiodegradableblazeburnburningburntcarboncharredclearingconservationdamagedeforestationdestructiondisasterdryearthecologicalecologyemergencyenvironmentenvironmentalfieldfirefire fighterfire forestfiremanflameforestforest fireforest firesgreenheatheat naturallandscapemanagementnaturalnaturepollutionpreserveproblemrainforestsmokesmokeysummertemperaturetreewarmwildfirewoods
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist