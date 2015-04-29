Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Powerful blue big rig semi truck transporting another semi truck tractor immersed by the front wheels on the frame of the first truck running on the road along Columbia river in Columbia Gorge
Edit
BERLIN - JULY 21, 2013: The fire of construction trailer. District of Marzahn-Hellersdorf. The arrival of fire truck. Fire brigade at work.
Scania R830 with a houseboat on a low bed trailer at the French-Belgian border station, Poperinge, 09-05-2020
FRANKFURT,GERMANY - APRIL 10: truck on the highway on April 10,2015 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Greece. 11/10/2018. Big, powerful gasoline tanker truck transporting lubricants parked by the road close-up on an autumn day
Surgut, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug / Russia - 05.28.2017: A Kenworth C500K tractor truck carries an excavator.
FRANKFURT,GERMANY-MARCH 28:Scania oil truck on the highway on March 28,2015 in Frankfurt,Germany.Scania, is a major Swedish automotive industry manufacturer of specifically heavy trucks and buses.
March 13, 2020 Mountain View / CA / USA - PG&E work crew performing network repairs in a city in South San Francisco Bay Area

See more

1675775401

See more

1675775401

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139861571

Item ID: 2139861571

Powerful blue big rig semi truck transporting another semi truck tractor immersed by the front wheels on the frame of the first truck running on the road along Columbia river in Columbia Gorge

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

Vitpho