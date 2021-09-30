Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101444648
Power engineer are working with wind turbines.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativebusinesscleanconstructiondevelopmentelectricelectricityenergyengineerengineeringenvironmentenvironmentalfarmfieldgeneratorgreenhelmetindustrialindustrylaptoplatinlookingmalemanmanagermillnaturepeoplepowerproductionprofessionalprojectpropellerrenewablesecuritysiteskysustainabletablettechniciantechnologyturbineturbineswindwindmillwindpowerworkworkerworkers
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist