Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Power distribution equipment in an electrical sub-station somewhere in Central Florida. Framed against blue sky with empty space for text. PowerStation00077a
Photo Formats
2984 × 1752 pixels • 9.9 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 587 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 294 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG