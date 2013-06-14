Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Power distribution equipment in an electrical sub-station somewhere in Central Florida. Framed against blue sky with empty space for text. PowerStation00077a

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

744216

Stock Photo ID: 744216

Power distribution equipment in an electrical sub-station somewhere in Central Florida. Framed against blue sky with empty space for text. PowerStation00077a

Photo Formats

  • 2984 × 1752 pixels • 9.9 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 587 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 294 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Tom Fawls

Tom Fawls