Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pouring cement or concrete with a concrete mixer truck, construction site with a reinforced grillage foundation. Workers settle and level the concrete in the foundation
Formats
5550 × 3700 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG