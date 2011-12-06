Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pouring cement or concrete with a concrete mixer truck, construction site with a reinforced grillage foundation. Workers settle and level the concrete in the foundation
Concrete pouring during commercial concreting floors of buildings in construction site - concrete slab
Concrete contractor using a concrete pump to fill the floor of office building.
close-up details of house building details - Worker pouring concrete into house beams
Worker concrete pouring in construction
Concrete pouring during commercial concreting floors of buildings in construction site.
Worker using Vibrating air poker to remove entrained air in poured concrete.
KIEV, UKRAINE - 20 JANUARY 2014: Unknown demonstrators build the barricade for fights with police in government district on January 20, 2014 in Kiev, Ukraine.

See more

172328972

See more

172328972

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138022673

Item ID: 2138022673

Pouring cement or concrete with a concrete mixer truck, construction site with a reinforced grillage foundation. Workers settle and level the concrete in the foundation

Formats

  • 5550 × 3700 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Another77

Another77