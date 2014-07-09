Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Potato chips pile in black bowl isolated. Crispy thin potato snack heap, fast food snacks with salt, spices powder on white background top view
Formats
4268 × 4000 pixels • 14.2 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 937 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 469 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG