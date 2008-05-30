Images

Image
Potanthus omaha, commonly known as the lesser dart, is a species of skipper butterflies. It is found in Australia, Indochina, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, India and Sulawesi.
Great mormon (Papilio memnon agenor) butterflies mating or reproducing
shieldbug in close-up in the garden in summr time
bee flower pollination animals nature macro insect
Leaf hangs in the air,selective focus
Wild wasp on a close-up flower
Banded Demoiselle - Calopteryx splendens - feeding on crane fly
common bee collects pollen from flowers in a meadow

