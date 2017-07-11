Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Positive young man in panama and shirt stands on a blue background and points his finger at the black screen of a smartphone with a smile on his face.
Beautiful young stewardess holding a smart phone isolated on white background
Beautiful young stewardess holding a smart phone isolated on white background
Beautiful young stewardess holding a smart phone isolated on white background
Young handsome chef man wearing cooker uniform and hat over isolated blue background smiling and looking at the camera pointing with two hands and fingers to the side.
African american baker woman wearing cooker uniform holding smartphone showing screen happy with big smile doing ok sign, thumb up with fingers, excellent sign
Positive smart girl experiencing virtual reality
Businesswoman using virtual reality headset against white background

See more

585425618

See more

585425618

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124302831

Item ID: 2124302831

Positive young man in panama and shirt stands on a blue background and points his finger at the black screen of a smartphone with a smile on his face.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5672 × 3774 pixels • 18.9 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo