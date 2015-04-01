Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Positive senior Asian lady with glass of water talks on cellphone sitting at table with laptop on outdoors cafe terrace
Young Indian Asian Girl in the Park She is smiling. Girl wearing authentic Indian clothing and earrings
beautiful girl in a purple dress in the village
Caucasian female walking in the city and window shopping for a wedding dress. She is either making decisions for wedding plans or a single woman aspiring to be a bride.
Asian girl in casual wear at university
beautiful girl in a purple dress in the village
A street portrait of a cheerful, successful middle-aged woman with curly hair and delicate features against a textured concrete wall. A 30-35-year-old woman who looks like a tourist or a model
young girl with long black hair on the street looking

See more

1929017714

See more

1929017714

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124473756

Item ID: 2124473756

Positive senior Asian lady with glass of water talks on cellphone sitting at table with laptop on outdoors cafe terrace

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 2016 pixels • 22.4 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 300 pixels • 3.3 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 150 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yaroslav Astakhov

Yaroslav Astakhov