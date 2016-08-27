Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Positive and negative Covid-19 coronavirus rapid response antigen tests in white plastic boxes on clear sterile background, contagious infection testing at home during world pandemic.
Formats
3300 × 2200 pixels • 11 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG