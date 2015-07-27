Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Positive hoary haired mature lady with glasses uses mobile phone standing on modern city street on autumn day
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6720 × 2016 pixels • 22.4 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 300 pixels • 3.3 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 150 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG