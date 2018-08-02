Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Positive handsome young african american man in casual standing by huge smartphone with empty screen, showing thumb up and smiling, recommending nice mobile app, blue background, copy space
Full length portrait of adult man 30s in white t-shirt holding silver laptop isolated over yellow background
Full length portrait of happy man 30s in white t-shirt holding silver laptop isolated over yellow background
Full-length shot of Handsome man with beard holding a gift over isolated white background
Young excited joyful african man holding in hands laptop pc computer with blank empty screen and smiling, yellow background, copy space
Smiling young redhead girl in yellow knitted sweater posing isolated on blue turquoise background studio portrait. People emotions lifestyle concept. Mock up copy space. Work on laptop pc computer
Portrait of a delivery man
Full length man standing leaning on tablet frame, over white background

See more

200270534

See more

200270534

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126238968

Item ID: 2126238968

Positive handsome young african american man in casual standing by huge smartphone with empty screen, showing thumb up and smiling, recommending nice mobile app, blue background, copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7411 × 4940 pixels • 24.7 × 16.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Prostock-studio

Prostock-studio