Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Positive guy in shirt and panama pointing fingers at camera and smiling, isolated on blue background.
Cowboy style. Handsome young man adjusting his cowboy hat and looking at camera while standing against yellow background
Cute little detective with smoking pipe on white background
Confused handyman with a wrench
Young woman gangster with gun on white
Attractive, mid fifties bearded police officer wearing kepi holding stick, Law, security, protection concept
bearded Guys screaming and scared
Old, dirty vagabond in worn jeans and black hat, but strong and proud, studio shot

See more

387243652

See more

387243652

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124302825

Item ID: 2124302825

Positive guy in shirt and panama pointing fingers at camera and smiling, isolated on blue background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5743 × 3821 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo