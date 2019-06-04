Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Positive guy in colored casual clothes and cap stands on a yellow background with a smile on his face looks at the camera and points his finger to the side
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5731 × 3813 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG