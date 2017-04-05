Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Positive curious schoolboy in casual clothes looks at the camera through a magnifying glass, on a yellow background. surprise
Smiling young boy with a tennis racket
boy with magnifying glass ready to explore on white background stock photo
Hipster funny kid
Little girl and a magnifying glass ,on white background
Young redhead school teen kid girl 12-13 year old in white tshirt blue denim uniform backpack hold look in magnifier isolated on yellow background children studio portrait Education lifestyle concept
Young asian boy with magnifying glass over white
Little girl looking at herself in a hand mirror

See more

163791674

See more

163791674

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123183105

Item ID: 2123183105

Positive curious schoolboy in casual clothes looks at the camera through a magnifying glass, on a yellow background. surprise

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

lev.studio

lev.studio