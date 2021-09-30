Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102251222
Positive covid-19 test with two red lines
J
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analysisantigenantigen testautoauto testauto-diagnosisautotestcassettecheckcopy spacecoronaviruscovidcovid 19covid testcovid-19covid19diagnosisdiseaseepidemicisolatedkitlinepandemicpositivepositive covid-19positive covid-19 testrapidredsarssars-covsars-cov-2selfself-takeself-testingtwotwo barstwo linesviruswhite
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist