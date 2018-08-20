Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Positive african american farmer engaged in artichokes growing, harvesting ripe vegetables in special basket on his back
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5471 × 3350 pixels • 18.2 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 612 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG