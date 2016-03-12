Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a young woman in a white dress against the backdrop of blooming apple trees. The girl poses against the background of flowers in the spring park.
A beautiful caucasian happy girl in bed with a bouquet of flowers on a light background
Closeup art portrait of a pretty young redhead woman
Portrait of a beautiful blond bride on her wedding day.
Beautiful smiling girl near blossom cherry tree in spring garden
Asian woman with daisies in hair on the flower background
portrait of beautiful teen girl with white flowers in the park
Smiling woman with red hair is happy about the spring

See more

154832810

See more

154832810

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129360057

Item ID: 2129360057

Portrait of a young woman in a white dress against the backdrop of blooming apple trees. The girl poses against the background of flowers in the spring park.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2320 × 3480 pixels • 7.7 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mihail Guta

Mihail Guta