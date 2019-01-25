Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a young woman showing blank screen mobile phone while standing over blue background
young man in a white t-shirt shows a finger at the camera and makes a cool face, blue background
Beautiful young asian woman using tablet computer
Handsome young thin dark-haired guy with blue eyes wearing yellow shirt pointing left while posing over blue wall
sad man holding pink speech bubble, isolated on blue
Closeup view of female secretary showing blank busines card with space for your design against blue background
Handsome young thin dark-haired guy with blue eyes wearing yellow shirt pointing left while posing over blue wall
Profile of a happy adult woman with coffee looking away standing in a balcony on the beach

See more

1788421547

See more

1788421547

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133660769

Item ID: 2133660769

Portrait of a young woman showing blank screen mobile phone while standing over blue background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

FabrikaSimf

FabrikaSimf