Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Portrait of a young woman lying. Her hair is styled in an updo and she is wearing a black and white dress and high heels. Vertical shot. Isolated on white.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3900 × 2600 pixels • 13 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG