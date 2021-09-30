Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102204293
Portrait of young and sexy woman with black wavy hair wearing turtleneck jumper posing on gray background in studio
B
By BLACKDAY
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aestheticattractivebarefootbeautifulbeautybodybrunettecareconfidencecosmeticsdietdietingfashionfemalefemininityfithairstylehealthyhipsjumperlifestylelingeriemake-uppantiesperfectpolo neckportraitseductivesensualsexyshapesittingskinskincareslimstudiosweaterturtleneckunderwearwavy hairweight losswellbeingwhitewomanwoolen
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist