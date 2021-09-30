Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101983436
Portrait of a young nurse girl in a medical protective mask on a white background close-up
n
By neabat
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bannerbeautifulblack editing spacecapcarecaucasiancontagiouscrowndiseasedoctoreyefaceface maskflashfluhealthhospitalhygieneisolatedmedicmedicalmedical maskmedical teammedicinemouthnurseoperating roompanoramapatientpeoplepersonportraitprofessionalprotectionprotective maskseriousspecialistsurgical maskthreatviruswearingwomanwomenyoung
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist