Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of young man with winner gesture and celebrating victory happy. Human emotion face expression concept. Studio shot isolated on white background. copy space.
Latin guy with short afro hair isolated on white background
Latin guy with short afro hair isolated on white background
Headshot man think on white background, Asians wear red short sleeves, alone.
Smiling Asian man
Latin guy with short afro hair isolated on white background
Smiling Asian man
Portrait of young attractive female nurse showing fist like fighting isolated on white background with copy space advertising area

See more

1700058148

See more

1700058148

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127478328

Item ID: 2127478328

Portrait of young man with winner gesture and celebrating victory happy. Human emotion face expression concept. Studio shot isolated on white background. copy space.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6960 × 4640 pixels • 23.2 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

nuruddean

nuruddean