Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of young man pointing up with his finger. presenting gesture.Human emotion face expression concept. Studio shot isolated on white background. copy space.
Portrait of young attractive female nurse showing double obscene gesture isolated on white background
Handsome man over isolated blue background making stop gesture and disappointed
model isolated on plain background fingers pointing to camera
A handsome Caucasian boy makes double victory sign using both hands. He wears white shirt with red long sleeves
young boy with fingers crossed isolated on white
young boy with fingers crossed isolated on white
Girl showing positive sign on natural background

See more

1304109787

See more

1304109787

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127478325

Item ID: 2127478325

Portrait of young man pointing up with his finger. presenting gesture.Human emotion face expression concept. Studio shot isolated on white background. copy space.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6960 × 4640 pixels • 23.2 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

nuruddean

nuruddean