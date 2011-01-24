Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of young man covering mouth by hand. Secret, gossip and silent. Human emotion face expression concept. Studio shot isolated on white background. copy space.
Latin guy with short afro hair isolated on white background
Latin guy with short afro hair isolated on white background
Latin guy with short afro hair isolated on white background
Adorable african woman with pink t-shirt isolated on a white background
Latin guy with short afro hair isolated on white background
Indian teen portrait
Image of a thinking confused african young man posing isolated over white wall background

See more

1757995031

See more

1757995031

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127478310

Item ID: 2127478310

Portrait of young man covering mouth by hand. Secret, gossip and silent. Human emotion face expression concept. Studio shot isolated on white background. copy space.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6960 × 4640 pixels • 23.2 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

nuruddean

nuruddean