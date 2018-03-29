Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
portrait of a young man bouquet of yellow flowers gift holiday elegant style pink background unaltered
Nice guy with a bouquet of white flowers in the autumn background side view Copy Space
Attractive Asia woman in romantic dress holding bouquet of flowers over blue background
handsome man with flowers on hand covering one eye isolated on beige
Close up portrait of beautiful woman posing isolated over beige background, holding bouquet in hands, looking dreamily aside. Copy space for advertisment or promotional text. St. Valentines Day.
Lovely girl holds flowers bouquet
An attractive young brunette woman with chignon sits at a round table and enjoys a bouquet of pink white roses standing into a glass vase.
Lovely girl holds flowers bouquet

See more

1757125340

See more

1757125340

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123747723

Item ID: 2123747723

portrait of a young man bouquet of yellow flowers gift holiday elegant style pink background unaltered

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Stocksy Studio

Stocksy Studio