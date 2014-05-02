Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of young brunette woman looking away wearing denim jacket with backpack on colorful red background
Beauty, fashion, shopping and people concept - pretty stylish woman in coat and sunglasses posing outdoors against colorful wall in the city
Fashion portrait beautiful woman in sunglasses black rock jacket over red background
Fashion woman in black rock jacket sitting in the city on a colorful orange background
Fashion portrait blonde smiling woman in rock black style on a red wall background
Portrait of fashionable blonde woman blowing lips with red lipstick wearing a rock black style having fun in the city
Outdoor fashion portrait of stylish hipster cool girl against a colorful urban wall
Beautiful woman wearing a sunglasses and checkered shirt over colorful orange background

See more

360863492

See more

360863492

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126927156

Item ID: 2126927156

Portrait of young brunette woman looking away wearing denim jacket with backpack on colorful red background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2500 × 1684 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 674 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Rohappy