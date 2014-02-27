Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of young blond cheerful caucasian woman in casual pink clothes holding on hands and hugging her fluffy black dog pet Spitz Pomeranian, in summer park or backyard on green grass loan
Portrait of a happy caucasian woman who hugs her beloved dog.The concept of love for animals. best friends. Dog breed Schnauzer
Happy female cuddling a small white maltese terrier
Beautiful Woman Hugging Her Cute Dog in the Spring park.Pet and Owner Outdoor
Closeup portrait of smiling young attractive woman holding Yorkshire terrier and taking selfie photo. Yorkshire terrier concept. Isolated front view on white background.
Portrait of cute girl holding terrier dog
beautiful girl hugging little dog
Portrait of an adorable young girl smiling holding Yorkshire Terrier puppy

See more

221225143

See more

221225143

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124116696

Item ID: 2124116696

Portrait of young blond cheerful caucasian woman in casual pink clothes holding on hands and hugging her fluffy black dog pet Spitz Pomeranian, in summer park or backyard on green grass loan

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pavel Gulea

Pavel Gulea