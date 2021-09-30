Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085382684
Portrait of young beautiful woman after bath. Beauty face of a cheerful attractive girl with towel on head, isolated. Moisturized healthy skin, morning spa, beauty routine, facial skincare treatment.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
afterattractivebathbeautifulbeautybluebodycarecaucasiancharmingcheerfulcleanclose upcloseupcosmeticcosmetic maskcosmeticscosmetologycreamdermatologyfacefacialfresh skinfreshnessgirlgorgeousheadhealthyhydrationhygieneisolatedmoisturizedmoisturizermorningperfectportraitprettyproductrejuvenationroutineskinskin caresoftspatendertoweltreatmentwellnesswomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist