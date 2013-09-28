Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of young adult beautiful female farmer check quiality of ripe red tomatoes growing at domestic greenhouse home garden bed. Wonan worker hold in hand and give offer fresh ripe vegetable
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4741 × 3161 pixels • 15.8 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG